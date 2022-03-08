UK banning all Russian oil imports in response to Putin's Ukraine invasion

The UK is banning the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022 in response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the business secretary has announced.

The move to block Russian oil in Britain was made in conjunction with the US, with President Joe Biden making a similar announcement.

Mr Biden went further than the UK by banning all Russian oil, gas and energy - a move he said was "targeting the main artery of Russia's economy".

Kwasi Kwarteng said: "This transition will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports – which make up 8% of UK demand.

"Businesses should use this year to ensure a smooth transition so that consumers will not be affected. "The government will also work with companies through a new Taskforce on Oil to support them to make use of this period in finding alternative supplies."

He added he is also exploring options to end the use of Russian gas in the UK, as it makes up just 4% of supply.

It comes following pleas from President Volodymyr Zelensky to cut off imports from Russia in order to starve the country's military of funds.

On Monday a tanker carrying Russian oil was forced to leave the port at Merseyside after workers made it clear they would not unload the Russian cargo.

Russian ships had previously been banned from docking in the UK in a bid to prevent Russian oil being used in Britain but the vessel, named Seacod, was able to dock because it was German-flagged.

Unions had urged the government to close what they believed was a loophole in the law.

The boss of Shell said he is "sorry" for buying a shipment of Russian oil last week as he announced the fuel giant would abandon the country over its war in Ukraine.

The company said it would immediately stop buying Russian crude oil on the spot market and will shut service stations, aviation fuel and lubricants operations in Russia.

Shell confirmed it has around 500 service stations across Russia that will shut following the move.

The rest of the company's exit from Russian oil and gas will take place over time.

The business said it will "withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a phased manner, aligned with new government guidance".