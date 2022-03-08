The UK is "determined" to improve the system for processing Ukrainian refugees, the defence secretary has said, after just 300 were issued visas out of 8,900 submitted applications.

Ben Wallace accepted there were shortcomings with the process after reports that hundreds of Ukrainians who had made the journey to Calais were told to apply for visas at centres several hours away in either Paris or Brussels.

He said refugee processing was the responsibility of Home Secretary Priti Patel but he would be providing defence officials to help "speed up" the system.

"In order to mitigate the delay problem we've put already a pop up visa centre in a town close to the Polish and Ukrainian border so we can process people closer to where they arrive. Hopefully we'll do more of that.

"I am sure that the home secretary is determined to cut the processing time. The MoD will lean in and offer her whatever help she needs."

Play video

The Home Office gave an update on visa applications on Monday night after coming under intense criticism over the weekend for only having issued "around 50" visas in the first 48 hours of the family scheme.

Under that scheme, anyone with parents, grandparents, children and siblings already in the UK are allowed to stay for up to three years - it has been estimated that will allow around 200,000 Ukrainians to seek sanctuary.

But more than two million Ukrainians have fled their country west into Europe after Vladimir Putin's invasion, which has seen thousands die amid Russian bombing in several cities.

The number of refugees entering Europe has already surpassed the estimated one million Syrians who fled their country amid the refugee crisis of 2015.

And its been estimated the number of Ukrainians moving into Europe could quickly reach four million if the invasion and refugee numbers continue to progress at the rate they are.

How far will Putin go and what can the West do to stop him?

Thousands are trapped in besieged cities and desperate efforts to escape are being repeatedly thwarted by continuous Russian shelling.

Multiple attempts have been made to allow civilians safe passage out of Ukrainian cities under attack - but Russian forces have reportedly broken every ceasefire, with claims forces have even targeted those trying to flee.

A member of Ukraine's legal team at the International Court of Justice said Russia "is resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare, encircling cities, cutting off escape routes and pounding the civilian population with heavy ordnance".

Labour said the numbers being admitted are "shockingly low", while senior Tory MP Simon Hoare said it is "simply not good enough".

"The Home Office needs to move today from pettifogging process to active delivery. Stop 'computer says no' mindset and get on and help," he tweeted.

ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry speaks to Ukrainian refugees who have fled into Poland

Play video

Meanwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to deliver a "historic address" to the House of Commons after Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle approved a request for him to speak directly to MPs.

He is expected to use his speech - delivered by video link from Kyiv - to issue a renewed appeal for Western support, including a Nato no-fly zone.

The UK and its allies have repeatedly ruled out enforcing a no-fly-zone over Ukraine as it would result in Nato shooting down Russian jets, which many believe could spark another world war.