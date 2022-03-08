Evacuation corridors intended to let Ukrainian civilians escape Russian shelling could be opened on Tuesday, Kremlin officials said, though Ukrainian leaders greeted the plan with scepticism following repeated broken ceasefires by the invading forces.

Multiple attempts have been made to allow civilians safe passage out of Ukrainian cities under attack - but Russian forces have reportedly broken every ceasefire, with claims forces have even targeted those trying to flee.

In the capital Kyiv, a steady rain of shells and rockets had fallen in suburban areas, with the mayor reporting heavy artillery fire.

"We can’t even gather up the bodies because the shelling from heavy weapons doesn’t stop day or night," Mayor Anatol Fedoruk said.

'It was hell:' Families split apart as refugees flee besieged Ukrainian city of Irpin

Our Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo along with the ITV News teams witnessed desperate scenes, as people tried to escape fighting near the capital.

Ukrainians fleeing Irpin, a besieged city near Kyiv, described the situation as "hell".

In one of the most desperate cities, the encircled southern port of Mariupol, an estimated 200,000 people — nearly half the population of 430,000 — were hoping to flee.

Deputy Mayor Sergey Orlov told ITV News the city was under "continuous shelling".

Mariupol's Deputy Mayor Sergey Orlov tells ITV News about the situation the city faces

Mariupol has been left short on water, food and power, and mobile phone networks are down. Stores have been looted as residents search for essential goods.

Police moved through the city, advising people to remain in shelters until they heard official messages broadcast over loudspeakers to evacuate.

Hospitals in Mariupol are facing severe shortages of antibiotics and painkillers, and doctors performed some emergency procedures without them.

Russia’s chief negotiator said he expected safety corridors to be in use on Tuesday.

The Russian UN ambassador forecast a potential ceasefire for the morning and appeared to suggest that humanitarian paths leading away from Kyiv and other cities could give people choice in where they want to go - a change from previous proposals that offered only destinations in Russia or Belarus.

The office of embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not comment on the latest Russian proposal, saying only that Moscow’s plans can be believed only if a safe evacuation begins.

At The Hague in Netherlands, Ukraine pleaded with the International Court of Justice to order a halt to Russia’s invasion, saying Moscow is committing widespread war crimes.

Russia "is resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare, encircling cities, cutting off escape routes and pounding the civilian population with heavy ordnance," said Jonathan Gimblett, a member of Ukraine’s legal team.

Russia snubbed the court proceedings, leaving its seats in the Great Hall of Justice empty.

The UN humanitarian chief, Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, addressed the Security Council and urged safe passage for people to go "in the direction they choose."