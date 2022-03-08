'We will fight till the end': Zelenskyy channels Churchill in address to MPs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded with the UK for more support in his country's fight against Russian invaders, as he addressed MPs and peers in the Houses of Parliament.

The leader channelled ex-UK prime minister Winston Churchill in his speech, telling MPs that Ukraine: "We will fight until the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost.

"We will fight in the forest, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets."

Continuing the Churchill reference, Mr Zelenskyy added: "We will not give up and we will not lose."

Watch President Zelenskyy's speech to MPs in full:

The president urged the UK to issue more sanctions against Russia and appeared to once again ask for a no-fly-zone over Ukraine - a plea which has repeatedly been rejected by Nato because it would involve Western forces shooting down Russian planes.

"Please make sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe," he said, "Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country. "

He also compared Ukraine's fight against Russia to the UK's battle with the Nazis in World War Two.

"Just the same way you once didn't want to lose your country when the Nazis started to fight your country and you had to fight for Britain," he said.

He added that "over 50 children have been killed" in the conflict with Russia so far.

The leader received a standing ovation from MPs both before delivering his speech and after concluding it.

Boris Johnson, responding to Mr Zelenskyy, said: "Britain and our allies are determined to press on with supplying our Ukrainian friends with the weapons they need to defend their homeland as they deserve, to press on with tightening the economic vice around Vladimir Putin and we will stop importing Russian oil."

Mr Johnson added: "And we will employ every method that we can - diplomatic, humanitarian and economic - until Vladimir Putin has failed in this disastrous venture and Ukraine is free once more."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Ukrainian leader had "shown his strength and we must show him, and the Ukrainian people, our commitment and support.

"Labour stands for the unity at home and abroad that will isolate the Putin regime. Labour stands for the toughest sanctions that will cripple the Russian state. Labour stands for providing Ukraine with the arms it needs to fight off their invaders.

"Labour stands with President Zelenskyy, with Ukraine, with democracy. Slava Ukraini."