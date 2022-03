Before and after pictures of the besieged city of Mariupol show the devastation that Russian forces have unleashed on the southern port city.

The strategic city of 430,000 people on the Sea of Azov has been encircled by Russian forces for the past week and has encountered constant shelling and bombardment since the invasion began.

These pictures provide a glimpse into the destroyed city of Mariupol.

Satellite images of the homes and buildings in Mariupol taken before the Russian invasion on 21 June 2021. Credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Images of the same homes and buildings taken above Mariupol on 9 March 2022 show extensive damage after Russian shelling. Credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Satellite images of grocery stores and a shopping centre in Mariupol taken before the Russian invasion on 21 June 2021 Credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Images above Mariupol taken on 9 March 2022 show the same grocery stores and a shopping centre destroyed by Russian shelling Credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Satellite images of grocery stores and a shopping centre in Mariupol before Russian invasion on 21 June 2021 Credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

The same grocery stores and shopping centre heavily damaged after Russian shelling on 9 March 2022 Credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Satellite images of homes and buildings in Eastern Mariupol before the Russian invasion on 21 June 2021 Credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies