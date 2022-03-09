The first major evacuation from a Ukrainian city under attack appears to have been a success after a safety corridor for civilians fleeing Sumy allowed thousands to leave.

Concerns remain, however, for several other key areas in the country under Russian bombardment, particularly Mariupol which is facing a worsening humanitarian disaster having been cut off from food, water, and medical supplies.

Nearly two weeks into Russia's invasion, thousands of civilians once again woke up to back-to-back air raid alerts in the capital Kyiv on Wednesday.

Ukrainian forces were bolstering defences in key cities on Wednesday morning as Russia's advance faltered amid fiercer resistance than Moscow expected in some areas, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said.

Ukraine's general staff said in a statement that it was building up defences in cities in the north, south and east, and that forces around Kyiv are resisting the Russian offensive with unspecified strikes and "holding the line."

Evacuation corridors were, once again, announced by Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday morning, from 9am to 9pm - though scepticism remains over how long Russia will observe ceasefires, having repeatedly broken previous attempts.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the routes lead out of Sumy in the northeast, Mariupol on the Azov Sea coast, Enerhodar in the south, Volnovakha in the southeast, Izyum in the east, and several towns in the Kyiv region.

The humanitarian crisis in Mariupol is 'catastrophic', said a UN official Credit: AP

The Ministry of Defence said its latest intelligence suggested Ukrainian cities were continuing to suffer heavy shelling but Vladimir Putin’s assault on the capital Kyiv had failed to make major progress.

"Fighting north-west of Kyiv remains ongoing with Russian forces failing to make any significant breakthroughs," the MoD said.

"The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled by Russian forces and continue to suffer heavy Russian shelling.

"Ukrainian air defences appear to have enjoyed considerable success against Russia’s modern combat aircraft, probably preventing them achieving any degree of control of the air."

But as Moscow’s forces laid siege to Ukrainian cities, the continued fighting has thwarted attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians.

In Mariupol, an attempt to evacuate thousands and deliver badly needed food, water and medicine via a safe corridor failed, with Ukrainian officials reporting that Russian forces had fired on the convoy before it even reached the city.

There was some success, however, in the city of Sumy, where 5,000 civilians were safely evacuated in packed buses via a safe corridor.

More than two million people have now fled the war in Ukraine, according to the United Nations. UN estimates put the civilian death toll at nearing 500 - though the true figure is believed to be much higher.

Late on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video showing him standing near the presidential offices in Kyiv. Behind him were piles of sandbags, a snow-dusted tree and a few cars - dispelling rumours he had fled the country.

He pleaded with the UK for more support in his country's fight against Russian invaders, as he addressed MPs and peers in the Houses of Parliament, vowing: "We will not give up and we will not lose."

Kyiv

In Kyiv, back-to-back air alerts on Wednesday morning urged residents to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible over fears of incoming Russian missiles.

“Kyiv region – air alert. Threat of a missile attack. Everyone immediately to shelters,” regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

Soon after an all-clear was given for the first alert, a second alert followed.

Although Kyiv has been relatively quiet in recent days, Russian artillery has pounded the outskirts - but Ukrainian officials say they have failed to make any significant breakthrough to seize the capital.

A man carries an elderly woman as people continue to leave Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv Credit: AP

But Kyiv regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said the crisis for civilians was growing in the capital, with the situation particularly critical in the city’s suburbs.

“Russia is artificially creating a humanitarian crisis in the Kyiv region, frustrating the evacuation of people and continuing shelling and bombing small communities,” he said.

Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling made it impossible to evacuate the bodies of five people who died when their vehicle was fired upon near Kyiv and the bodies of 12 patients of a psychiatric hospital there, where around 200 patients remain without food and medicine.

In the city of Malyn, to the west of Kyiv, at least five people, including two children, were killed in a Russian air strike, according to Ukrainian officials.

Mariupol

The city of Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days and a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the encircled city of 430,000.

Corpses lie in the streets of the city, which sits on the Asov Sea. Authorities in Mariupol planned to start digging mass graves for all the dead.

The shelling has shattered buildings, and the city has no water, heat, working sewage systems or phone service.

Thousands huddle in basements, trembling at the sound of Russian shells pounding this strategic port city.

A girl sits in an improvised bomb shelter in Mariupol Credit: AP

Theft has become widespread for food, clothes, even furniture, with locals referring to the practice as “getting a discount,” as hungry people break into stores in search of food and melt snow for water. Some residents are reduced to scooping water from streams.

“Why shouldn’t I cry?” Goma Janna demanded as she wept by the light of an oil lamp below ground, surrounded by women and children.

“I want my home, I want my job. I’m so sad about people and about the city, the children.”

Tuesday brought no relief. An attempt to evacuate civilians and deliver badly needed food, water and medicine through a designated safe corridor failed, with Ukrainian officials saying Russian forces had fired on the convoy before it reached the city.

Mariupol, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, is in a “catastrophic situation.”

Natalia Mudrenko, the highest-ranking woman at Ukraine’s U.N. Mission, told the Security Council that the people of Mariupol have “been effectively taken hostage,” by the siege.

A man lights a fire under the kettle in a yard of an apartment building hit by shelling in Mariupol Credit: AP

Her voice cracked with emotion as she described how a six-year-old died shortly after her mother was killed by Russian shelling.

“She was alone in the last moments of her life,” she said.

With the electricity out, many people are relying on their car radios for information, picking up news from stations broadcast from areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists.

Ludmila Amelkina, who was walking along an alley strewn with rubble and walls pocked by gunfire, said the destruction had been devastating.

“We don’t have electricity, we don’t have anything to eat, we don’t have medicine. We’ve got nothing,” she said, looking skyward.

Ukraine’s military said its forces continued defence operations in the Mariupol suburbs.

The military said “demoralised” Russian forces were looting, commandeering civilian buildings and setting up firing positions in populated areas.

The battle for Mariupol is crucial because its capture could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Sumy

One evacuation did appear successful in the embattled north-eastern city of Sumy, officials said.

On Tuesday, a convoy of buses packed with people fleeing the fighting moved along a snowy road from Sumy, a city of 250,000 people, according to video from the Ukrainian communications agency.

Ukrainian authorities said 5,000 civilians, including 1,700 foreign students, had been brought out via a safe corridor heading south west to the city of Poltava.

That corridor was set to reopen for 12 hours on Wednesday, with the buses that brought people southwest to the city of Poltava the day before returning to pick up more refugees, regional administration chief Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said.

Priority was being given to pregnant women, women with children, the elderly and the disabled.

Hours before the convoy reached Sumy, overnight strikes killed 21 people there, including two children, Ukrainian authorities said.

Kharkiv

Ukrainian officials say two people, including a child, were killed by Russian firepower in the town of Chuhuiv just east of the country's second largest city of Kharkiv late on Tuesday.

Chernihiv

In the encircled northern city of Chernihiv, Russian forces are placing military equipment among residential buildings and on farms, the Ukrainian general staff said.

It did not provide any details of new fighting.

Southern Ukraine

In the south, Russian troops have advanced deep along Ukraine’s coastline in what could establish a land bridge to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukrainian general staff said Russians dressed in civilian clothes are advancing on the city of Mykolaiv.

It did not provide any details of new fighting.