The companies still doing business in Russia despite Ukraine invasion

Dozens of companies, including some of the biggest brands in the world like Apple, McDonalds and Starbucks, have pulled out of Russia in protest of its invasion of Ukraine.

More are announcing a withdrawal each day, but some big-name brands have remained relatively silent on the war and continue to set up stall.

That’s despite growing calls worldwide to remove support – whether direct or indirect – for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economy.

Minister Grant Shapps told ITV News there is “no justification for continuing to deal with Russia” and to “provide services” in the country.

“To be in any way involved in helping with Putin’s economy is really almost to be providing blood money to funding his war machine,” he said.

“What he’s doing in Ukraine is pure evil.”

Here are some of the companies continuing trade in Russia.

Uniqlo

Despite silence from several companies on this list, Uniqlo has sought to explain why it has continued its presence in the country.

Tadashi Yanai, founder of Fast Retailing, the parent company of the popular clothes store, said “clothing is a necessity of life.”

“The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do,” he told Nikkei, a major newspaper covering Asian politics and economics.

"There should never be war. Everyone should oppose it," he added.

“This time, all of Europe clearly opposes the war and has shown its support for Ukraine. Any attempt to divide the world will, on the contrary, strengthen unity.”

Fast Retailing also announced it will donate $10 million (£7.6 million) to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The company also will ship 200,000 items of clothing to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and elsewhere through the UNHCR.

British American Tobacco (BAT)

BAT’s Russia business employs around 2,500 staff across its headquarters in Moscow, 75 regional offices and a factory in St Petersburg.

But it has so far said only that it “operates in compliance with all applicable local and international legislative requirements and will adhere to any applicable sanction regimes.”

Nestle

Nestle has said it will continue to provide essential food products in Russia, where it has seven productions sites, according to its website.

But the company has stopped advertising in the country and will not be putting in any capital investment for the time being.

The company has more than 7,000 employees in Russia and, according to Yale University in the United States, the country accounts for 2.3% of the company’s revenue – or £1.3 billion.

A spokesperson said: “As a food company and employer, we also have a responsibility toward the people in Russia and our more than 7,000 employees – most of whom are locals.

"We will continue to ensure a reliable supply of safe and essential food products to the local people in the country.

"Our diverse range of essential food products includes baby food and breakfast cereals. We have consistently stayed the course – also during difficult times – to serve the local people who need it the most."

Mars

The major food manufacture is another that has so far resisted calls to pull out of Russia.

On March 1, company CEO Grant Reid said: “We are appalled by what is happening in Ukraine and are striving to provide our courageous Ukrainian associates with the support they need.

“Their safety is our absolute priority and teams of Mars Associates have been working diligently to provide shelter, financial security and aid.”

He went on to announce the company is providing food and an initial cash donation worth £1.5 billion.

Mondelez

The owner of Cadbury’s has not commented on the status of its business in Russia since the war started.

Marriott

The Marriott is one of several well-known hotel chains that has not, it appears, given a statement since the war, along with the Hilton and the Hyatt.

Papa John’s

Despite many of its rivals, including Pizza Hut, pulling out of Russia at least partially, Papa John’s has continued as usual.

No comment appears to have been made by the pizza brand.

ITV News has approached all companies known to still be operating in Russia for comment.