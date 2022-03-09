Ukrainian navy band plays 'Don't worry be happy' to lift spirits during siege

Ukraine's navy band has been filmed playing 'Don't worry, be happy' while standing at military barricades in the latest sign of Ukrainians using music to lift their spirits in difficult times.

In a video shared on Twitter, five members of the band can be seen playing the 80s hit by US singer Bobby McFerrin in front of Odessa's ballet and opera theatre.

The video, which has been liked by more than 20,000 people shows the men in full military uniform playing the song on brass instruments.

Odessa has so far escaped shelling but its one million people are nervously waiting to see if their historic city will be next to suffer the heavy Russian bombardment after Kyiv and Mariupol to the north and east.

The defiance is written in the giant blue and yellow banner "Odesa-Ukraine" draped atop the sandbags in the near-deserted city centre, and even music has been pressed into the national cause of raising morale.

"We did not surrender Odessa to Hitler, and we will not surrender it to anyone else," said Galyna Zitser, director of the Odessa Philharmonic, which on Tuesday put on its first performance since the crisis began, at the request of a local company seeking to celebrate a holiday.

The clip is the latest in a series of musical performances that have gone viral as Ukrainians use music to lift their mood.

Earlier this week, thousands were moved when a little girl was captured singing 'Let it go' from Frozen.

It is believed the clip was filmed from a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

Idina Menzel the voice behind Elsa, who sings the song in the film, tweeted in response to the video "We see you. We really, really see you."

Over in Kharkiv, a local resident has been hosting violin concerts in bomb shelters for the past two weeks as people shelter from Russian bombs.

Listen to ITV News' latest analysis on the Ukraine crisis in our podcast: