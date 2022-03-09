A maternity hospital has been destroyed in a Russian air strike in the south-eastern city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian president has said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted footage from the incident- which he described as a "direct strike" that left children among those trapped under the wreckage.

The video shows the ruins of an inside of a building, littered with rubble along corridors and with its doors torn off and windows smashed.

Reaffirming his wish for a no-fly zone over Ukraine - which has been resisted by Western leaders - Mr Zelenskyy pleaded: "How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings!"

"You have the power but you seem to be losing humanity".

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that women in labour and children were among those under the wreckage, with Mariupol’s city council describing the damage as “colossal.”

The city council said the strike had destroyed a maternity ward and a children's ward.

A video posted on Twitter shows the aftermath of the blast, which left a huge crater in its wake.

In a separate clip, people carrying the injured are captured leaving the hospital amid a ruined backdrop of broken trees and fallen debris.

Local officials in Mariupol have been burying the dead in a mass grave, with city workers having dug a 25m-long trench at one of the city’s old cemeteries.

The World Health Organization said it has documented 18 attacks on health facilities, workers and ambulances since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began two weeks ago.

The attack targeted Mariupol, a city facing a worsening humanitarian disaster having been cut off from food, water, and medical supplies following shelling. Corpses lie in the streets of the encircled city of 430,000, which sits on the Asov Sea.

A girl sits in an improvised bomb shelter in Mariupol Credit: AP

Natalia Mudrenko, the highest-ranking woman at Ukraine’s UN Mission, told the Security Council that the people of Mariupol have “been effectively taken hostage,” by the siege.

The Russian hospital strike came despite authorities announcing a new cease-fire on Wednesday morning to allow thousands of civilians to escape from towns around the capital Kyiv, as well southern cities such as Mariupol.

Previous attempts to establish safe evacuation corridors largely failed because of Russian attacks.

There was a renewed push for granting safe passage for civilians this week after ceasefires planned for Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed over the weekend, trapping residents under more shelling and aerial bombardment.

The crisis in Ukraine is likely to deteriorate as Russian forces step up their attacks on cities in response to stronger than expected resistance from Ukrainians.