Are you team doors or team wheels? The debate that has ignited the internet

The internet is never afraid to grapple with the big questions of the day, and there are none more pressing than the wheels verses doors debate currently raging across social media.

The craze, which asks the simple question that you never knew you needed the answer to - are there more doors or wheels in the world? - has taken over TikTok where the hashtag #wheelsvsdoors has had nearly four million views.

The debate was seemingly sparked by Twitter user Ryan Nixon who asked people to settle an argument he was having with friends. The poll he posted received 223,347 votes, with team wheels winning with 53.6%.

Google has seen a rise in the number of searches, peaking on March 8. Other top searches included how many doors are there in the world, how many doors are there in the world, are there more doors or wheels in the world answer and do advent calendars have doors or windows.

It is certainly not an open or shut case; every video gives a persuasive argument (have you considered wheels on supermarket trollies or cargo palettes? But what about all those doors in your kitchen) and you are likely to find yourself swinging back and forth between the two.

Team wheels have their say on TikTok. Credit: TikTok

#Teamwheels argue it must be their guys because many objects have more than one wheel - think of all the wheels on cars, bikes and wheelchairs. And what about wheelie suitcases? And rolling office chairs? But, say #teamdoors, what about all the doors in blocks of flats, toilet stalls, wardrobes... and, do advent calendars count?

A lot depends on what the definition of a wheel or a door is, many users have argued. As one Twitter user asked: "Can someone clarify the types of wheels and doors that are allowed in this debate? The office is popping off."

The argument reached the changing rooms, with Chelsea Women FC throwing a curveball by counting the wheels that a drawer rolls back and forth on count.

People speak up for doors Credit: TikTok

This is not the first time the internet has been ignited by the important issues. Remember 'dressgate' when a student from Scotland posted a picture of a dress asking people whether it was white and gold, or blue and black?

In just a few hours she had the whole internet talking about whether it was blue or black or white and gold, with celebrities wading in on the debate.

Are there more doors or wheels in the world?

Unfortunately, we will never know the answer, as that would require someone to do a full audit of every door or window in the world, but that will not stop social media users being convinced that they are definitely right.