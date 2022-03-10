Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned, Dorries announces

Chelsea FC owner and Vladimir Putin ally Roman Abramovich is being sanctioned by the UK, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has announced.

It means he will be subject to a travel ban, barring him from entering or leaving Britain, and will have his UK assets frozen - he's also subject to a transport ban which means his private jet will also be banned from entering or leaving the UK, whether or not he's on board.

The culture secretary acknowledged this would have an impact on the Premier League side but a special licence would enable it to continue operating.

It is understood that his planned sale of Chelsea will not be allowed to go ahead under the special licence the club has been granted.

The government had been under considerable pressure to sanction him for some time, given his close links to the Kremlin.

Ms Dorries said on Twitter: "Our priority is to hold those who have enabled the Putin regime to account.

"Today's sanctions obviously have a direct impact on Chlesea & its fans. We have been working hard to ensure the club & the national game are not unnecessarily harmed by these important sanctions.

"To ensure the club can continue to compete and operate we are issuing a special licence that will allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches while, crucially, depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club.

"I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league & clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We're committed to protecting them."

A raft of other oligarchs were added to the UK's sanctioned list.

They are:

Oleg Deripaska - owns stakes in En+ Group

Igor Sechin is the chief executive of energy company Rosneft

Andrey Kostin - chairman of VTB bank

Alexei Miller - CEO of energy company Gazprom

Nikolai Tokarev - president of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft

Dmitri Lebedev - hairman of the board of directors of Bank Rossiya

Abramovich bought Chelsea FC in 2003 and delivered unprecedented levels of success for the west London side - including two Champions League titles and five Premier League titles.

But the 55-year-old announced his glittering reign in west London is close to an end as he released this statement: "In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners."