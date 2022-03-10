ITV has pulled two live programmes and staff are reported to have been evacuated from Television Centre in west London after a suspicious package prompted a "security alert" nearby.

Police said they were called to Wood Lane, White City, where Television Centre is located, at 11.14am on Thursday.

Transport for London tweeted: "White City and Wood Lane stations closed: While the police respond to a security alert outside the station."

A live episode of This Morning was pulled during an advert break, with viewers instead being shown a highlights reel of footage.

This was then followed by a pre-recorded episode of Loose Women.

Both programmes released identical statements on Twitter, saying: "We apologise for the break in live programming today. We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon."

The ITV Lunchtime News is filmed in a different building and was aired live from 1.31pm.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "At 11.14 on Thursday, March 10, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City.

"It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered. The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed.

"The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing."

Listen to Unscripted - the arts and entertainment podcast from ITV News

This Morning went to an advert break during the final 15 minutes of the live show, but when it returned, an old episode of the show was being aired.

The opening credits appeared and were followed by a recorded clip of presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Schofield said: "Welcome to This Morning. As we can't be with you live today we have lined up some of our best bits to enjoy."

The re-run episode showed an interview with a tree-hugger and with "Britain's dullest man". Panel show Loose Women, which is on ITV immediately after This Morning, also did not air a live show.

Instead, viewers were shown presenter Nadia Sawalha telling viewers they were seeing a "very special episode" of Loose Women, which would be showing the best bits of the Life Before Loose series.