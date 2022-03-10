Three hospitals bombed as Russian military intensifies Ukraine attacks

Three hospital have been hit by Russian bombs in what Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as a war crime.

At least 17, including women waiting to give birth, were hurt in an attack on a maternity hospital on Wednesday, which also left children buried under rubble.

Bombs also fell on two hospitals in another city west of Kyiv.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities since the Russian invasion began two weeks ago.

Footage shows the injured being evacuated from the hospital which looked after some of the most vulnerable in society

Play video

Meanwhile, ITV News has obtained footage showing Russian forces are within 13 miles of the centre of Kyiv, raising fears the siege on the capital cold become more violent.

“Today we must be united in condemning this war crime of Russia, which reflects all the evil that the occupiers have brought to our land,” President Zelenskyy said.

“All of the destroyed cities and everything they've done.”

In Zhytomyr, a city of 260,000 to the west of Kyiv, bombs fell on two hospitals, one of them a children’s hospital, Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn said on Facebook. He said there were no injuries.

'What target could have been crueller? Which people more defenceless?': Europe Editor James Mates reports on the maternity hospital attack

This video contains distressing images Play video

President Zelenskyy urged the West to impose even tougher sanctions, so Russia “no longer has any possibility to continue this genocide.”

“There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenceless,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held “to account for his terrible crimes.”

The WHO said it had confirmed 10 deaths in attacks on health facilities and ambulances since the fighting began. It was not clear if its numbers included the assault on the maternity hospital.

According to an update from the British Ministry of Defence on Thursday, Russian forces north-west of Kyiv have made “little progress” and are “suffering continued losses.”

A “notable decrease in overall Russian air activity” over Ukraine has been noted in recent days, “likely due to the unexpected effectiveness and endurance” of Kyiv’s air defences, it added.

The update also accused Russia of deploying conscript troops to Ukraine and said Vladimir Putin will have to draw from across his forces “and other sources to replace his losses.”