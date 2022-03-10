A Ukrainian refugee who is trying to enter the UK with her family has criticised the British government for making displaced Ukrainians wait for the visa sponsorship scheme to open.

Roksolana Mokhnenko, 22, fled Kyiv with her disabled brother, mother, husband and their cat, taking a series of crowded trains through Poland, Germany, Belgium and France to reach Calais.

They were then told at the port city that they could not enter the UK or get a visa because they do not have family members in the UK.

The current visa route is restricted to family members of people settled in the UK.

Another promised scheme, allowing British individuals and companies to sponsor Ukrainians to come to the country, was announced on March 1 but has not yet launched.

After three days in a budget hotel, Mrs Mokhnenko said she and her family were told they would be taken to Lille where it would be “easier” to apply.

They were taken to a small hotel a 20-minute drive from Lille on Wednesday. She said she is still waiting for information about how to apply.

Asked what she would like to say to the UK government, Mrs Mokhnenko said: “It’s unfair that you act like that to people, because they already went through something very, very scary, and they don’t want to have any problems.

“And now you’re making a huge problem of nothing.”

Mrs Mokhnenko, who was studying to be an interpreter, said she wants to return to her home in Kyiv, but added: “I think it will be impossible for the next few years because the country has to build everything again.”

Clare Moseley, from the charity Care4Calais, is working with volunteers to support families in the hotel.

Clare Moseley from Care4calais outside the Lemon Hotel in Tourcoing, France, on Thursday 10 March Credit: PA

She said there is “a great deal of uncertainty” and confusion which is proving very difficult for people who are already exhausted.

Some refugees who were moved from Calais to Lille have now been told they need to make their own way to Paris; others have been told their visa applications will be processed at a centre in Arras, not Lille.

Those without family in the UK are waiting for news of the sponsorship scheme but are not sure how long they will be accommodated for and are running out of money.

A budget hotel being used to house Ukrainian refugees, Lemon Hotel, Tourcoing, France Credit: PA

Ms Moseley said: “We want to help them, but at the moment I think all we can do is kind of reassure them and tell them that people in the UK do care about them, that we want them, that we want to help them and we’re just really sorry that it’s a bit of a mess at the moment and they’re not feeling very welcomed.

“It’s really difficult for them. I mean, they’ve had a really difficult time, the last couple of weeks have probably been the most traumatic couple of weeks in their life.

“They’re exhausted, some of them are starting to run out of money, it’s really frightening to be in a foreign country especially if you can’t speak the language, to be running out of money, to not know where you’re going to stay, to not know what the future holds for you, and then to not even get any reassurance that you’re actually wanted.

“It’s really difficult for their families from the UK.

“If you can imagine, if you’ve got your own house, maybe you’ve worked really hard to pay the mortgage on that house, and you want to be able to shelter your own family in your house, and you’re being stopped by red tape from doing that. It’s really difficult.”