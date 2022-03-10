What do sanctions on Roman Abramovich mean for Chelsea FC?

The World and European champions have been thrown into the unknown with the sanctioning of their owner Roman Abramovich.

But with his UK assets now frozen, day-to-day what does that actually mean for Chelsea FC and its fans?

The club has been given a licence so it can continue paying players and staff and fulfil its fixture list but there is much they can’t do, given all commercial operations must now stop.

That means no new ticket sales for example and all merchandising outlets must be closed.

With Abramovich unable to inject any more of his cash into Chelsea, the club is holding an emergency board meeting this morning to discuss the potentially catastrophic ramifications.

Last week the owner put the club up for sale. It is unclear whether the Government will find a way to allow that process to continue; but if they do, clearly there can be no benefit to Abramovich.

From today the club must follow a strict set of guidelines on expenses including a limit on travelling to away matches of £20,000 and also security and catering at future matches can not exceed £500,000.

Chelsea matches can still be shown live and the club is allowed to receive its share of its current Premier League broadcast deal to assist its cash flow.

Club officials are due to meet government officials later today to clarify various implications of today’s momentous decision in the history of the club.