Alana Haim on Licorice Pizza, Bafta excitement, and playing Glastonbury

This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.

On Unscripted, Nina Nannar is joined by Alana Haim - one third of the band Haim, alongside her sisters.

Alana talks all thing Licorice Pizza, the multi-award nominated new movie that's bagged her a Bafta nomination for her debut acting role.

The pair talk just what it means to be a "valley girl," with the San Fernando Valley both the setting for the film and where Alana was raised.

And we get the lowdown on this year's Glastonbury line-up with the band excited to be back.