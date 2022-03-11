Queen to miss Commonwealth Day service on Monday

The Queen will not attend the annual Commonwealth Day service due to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The head of state, who has recently recovered from a bout of Covid, had hoped to join the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the important occasion in the royal calendar.

But a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, the Queen has asked the Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

“The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead.”

It's understood the Queen regrets she will not be at the service, but it's not related to any illness. The discussions surrounded the comfort for the Queen to travel to Westminster Abbey and attend the service.

The Queen attending the last Commonwealth Day service in March 2020. Credit: PA

It was also confirmed on Friday that the Duke of Sussex will not return to the UK for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh on March 29.

It’s understood, however, that Prince Harry hopes to visit the Queen as soon as possible.

Harry has pursued a legal challenge against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

He was last in London in the summer of 2021, and a legal representative has since said his security was compromised after his car was chased by paparazzi photographers as he left a charity event.

The spokesman revealed another member of the royal family had contracted Covid after the Queen, Charles and Camilla all recently tested positive for the virus and later returned to royal duties.

He said: “The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will no longer attend, following the duke’s positive test for Covid.

“The Queen’s Commonwealth Day message will be distributed in the usual way.”

The service would have been the Queen’s first major public appearance since reaching her Platinum Jubilee milestone.

She returned to in-person events on Monday when she welcomed Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau to Windsor Castle for an audience.

During her meeting with Mr Trudeau, the head of state was not pictured with the walking stick she has been using of late and the pair shared a joke at the start of their meeting.

The monarch tested positive for Covid on February 20 and Buckingham Palace said at the time she was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”.

The Queen last met a group of people in public on February 5, the eve of reaching her Platinum Jubilee, when she hosted a reception at her Sandringham home for local charity workers, volunteers and former staff from her Sandringham estate.

Concerns were raised about the Queen’s health when she spent a night in hospital last October, missed a string of events and was advised to undertake light duties by royal doctors.

She had only returned to something approaching normal working practices just before contracting Covid-19.

