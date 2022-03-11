Play video

Sesame Street has paid tribute to long-time cast member Emilio Delgado, who played Fix-it Shop owner Luis Rodriguez on the show for 45 years, after his death at the age of 81.

The actor “proudly laid claim to the record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series", Sesame Street said.

Sesame Workshop, the educational organisation behind the show, said it mourned Mr Delgado's passing, adding: “A beloved member of the Sesame family for over 50 years, his warmth and humour invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations.

“We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world."

Mr Delgado joined Sesame Street as Luis in its third series in 1971.

His character married the show’s other prominent Latin star, Maria Figueroa, played by Sonia Manzano, in a ceremony on the show in 1988.

He took a brief hiatus that same year before returning to the show, where he remained until 2016.

He continued appearing with the cast at public events after his departure and returned for Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2019.