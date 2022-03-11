The loved ones left behind as Ukraine's military death toll builds

Play video

ITV News Correspondent Romilly Weeks reports from a funeral in Lviv, where loved ones mourn fallen soldiers

Although Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, may have so far escaped Russian shelling, its residents have not escaped loss and pain.

On Friday, a funeral showcased the bereft friends and family left behind after soldiers from the city were killed in action.

One of these mourners was Maria - her 26-year-old son was killed during battle in the south of Ukraine. Maria sobs rung out through the church as she pressed her cheek against her son's coffin.

The funeral for three soldiers in Lviv, Ukraine

It's thought hundreds of troops have died in the war, but the exact military death toll has not yet been confirmed.

One soldier from Lviv, Artem told ITV News he has no choice to fight when Russia is attempting to "kill Ukraine's children".

His nine-month-old baby daughter was left with shrapnel in her leg after Russian troops attacked his family.

Artem's nine-month-old daughter receives treatment for her leg, which has shrapnel in it.

Despite his wife and children attempting to flee Lviv in a civilian car, they were shot at by Russian troops, Artem said.

His wife managed to crawl out of the car, but Artem's two family friends were killed and his children were injured.

He vows to get his family better then return straight to battle in eastern Ukraine.