Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss Prince William and Kate’s visit to a Ukrainian cultural centre in London.

The royal couple met volunteers helping families in Ukraine but Prince William’s comments left some people on social media upset.

Plus, we look at the Queen's first in-person audience since catching Covid, how Camilla marked International Women’s Day and the civil case against Prince Andrew finally coming to a close.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page.

Our royal team are on Instagram, too.