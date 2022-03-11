The US ambassador to the United Nations has dismissed unsubstantiated Russian claims that Ukraine has been helping to develop a biological weapons programme.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's ambassador to the UN, said that Russia had proof of a network of "at least 30" biological research labs aimed at strengthening several "lethal diseases", including cholera.

"Our Ministry of Defence- Russian Ministry of Defence - now has documents which confirms that on the territory of Ukraine there was a network consisting of at least 30 biological laboratories in which very dangerous biological experiments were being conducted," he told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.

"This work is being done and funded and supervised by the Defence Threat Reduction Agency of the United States," Nebenzya claimed during the session, which was convened at Russia's request.

Vasily Nebenzya made the claims at a meeting of the UN Security Council convened at Russia's request. Credit: AP

However, the US hit back hard at the claims, accusing Russia of "lying and spreading disinformation” as part of a potential false-flag operation by Moscow for the use of chemical or biological agents in Ukraine.

A false flag event is when a military or political action takes place by one side with the aim of blaming it on their opponent. “The intent behind these lies seems clear, and is deeply troubling,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

“We believe Russia could use chemical or biological agents for assassinations, as part of a staged or false-flag incident, or to support tactical military operations.”

Ms Thomas-Greenfield added that Ukraine doesn’t have a biological weapons program or biological weapons laboratories supported by the United States, as Russia claimed.

The claims come after a chilling warning from Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence.

"The Russian-controlled Chernobyl nuclear power plant plans to create a man-made catastrophe, for which the occupiers will try to shift responsibility to Ukraine."

