A mosque sheltering more than 80 people in besieged Mariupol has been bombed by the Russian military, according to the Ukrainian government.

A statement issued on Saturday did not give any immediate reports of casualties.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey reported earlier that a group of 86 Turkish nationals, including 34 children, were among those seeking refuge from an ongoing Russian attack on the encircled port city.

An embassy spokeswoman cited information from the city’s mayor. She noted that it was difficult to communicate with anyone in Mariupol.

