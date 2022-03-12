Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims Russian forces have kidnapped mayor of Melitopol

Play video

ITV News Correspondent Chloe Keedy has the latest developments on the invasion of Ukraine which has seen Russia expand its offensive into new territory

The Ukrainian President has accused Russia of kidnapping the mayor of the southern port city of Melitopol, equating it to the actions of so-called Islamic State “terrorists”.

“They have transitioned into a new stage of terror, in which they try to physically liquidate representatives of Ukraine’s lawful local authorities,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, posted a video on the social media site Telegram which he said showed a group of armed men carrying mayor Ivan Fedorov across a square.

The prosecutor’s office of the Luhansk People’s Republic, a Moscow-backed rebel region in eastern Ukraine, said on its website that there was a criminal case against Mr Fedorov.

Listen to the latest analysis on the Ukraine crisis in ITV News' podcast:

The prosecutor’s office accused him of “terrorist activities” and of financing the nationalist militia Right Sector to “commit terrorist crimes against Donbass civilians”.

The office said it was looking for Mr Fedorov and has appealed for information about his whereabouts. Moscow captured the city, which has a population of 150,000, on February 26.

Meanwhile, authorities warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the port city of Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian forces and cut off from deliveries of food and medicine.

Mariupol officials said on Friday that 1,582 people had been killed in the 12 days since the siege began.

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after it was hit by fire from a Russian army tank in Mariupol, Ukraine Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

“There is a humanitarian catastrophe in the city and the dead aren’t even being buried,” Mariupol’s mayor’s office said in a statement calling for Russian forces to lift the siege.

On Saturday, Ukrainian officials reported that heavy artillery damaged a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in Mykolaiv, a city 489 kilometres west of Mariupol, with shelling from heavy artillery.

Amid reports of indiscriminate attacks, Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of shelling evacuation routes and preventing civilians from escaping the city of 430,000 people.

A girl sits in an improvised bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: AP

But, despite repeated evacuation failures this week, there was a cautious optimism that some civilians would be able to escape from besieged cities on Saturday.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she hoped that several humanitarian corridors would open for thousands of people in bombarded cities, from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia.

"I hope that the day will go well, all the planned routes will be open and Russia will fulfill its obligations to guarantee the ceasefire regime," she said in a video address.

Which Ukrainian areas are under Russian control?

Play video

The comments paradoxically come as Moscow extends its attacks on cities with new targets and more bombings.

Concerns of a major offensive against the strategically important Ukrainian capital are mounting as Russian troops are now said to be taking up positions around Kyiv.

Air raid sirens have been sounding since 6am in Kyiv where traces of smoke are visible on the city's skyline.

Russian forces have apparently targeted the central city of Kropyvnytskyi, where ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers says has had its flight academy hit by multiple air strikes.

Three Russian airstrikes hit the eastern industrial city of Dnipro on Friday, killing at least one person, according to Interior Ministry adviser Anton Heraschenko.

It is the first time the city has come under attack during the invasion.

The Russian strikes hit near a kindergarten and apartment buildings, while one sparked a fire at a shoe factory.