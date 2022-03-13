An American journalist has been killed in Irpin near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, according to police in the city.

In a Facebook post Andriy Nebytov, the head of the Kyiv Oblast police, said Russian "occupants" had "cynically killed even journalists of the international media trying to tell the truth about the atrocities of the Russian troops in Ukraine."

The police chief said the 51-year-old was killed while another journalist was injured.

After initial reports said the journalist worked for the New York Times, the US publication put out a statement saying the journalist was not currently on assignment for them.

"He had contributed to the Times in the past," a statement said. It added the journalist had been "wearing a Times press badge that had bene issued for an assignment many years ago".

Jane Ferguson, a US journalist for American broadcast PBS, tweeted she had "just left [the] roadside spot near Irpin" where the journalist's body lay.

She said an "outraged" Ukrainian police officer had told her: "Tell America, tell the world, what they did to a journalist."