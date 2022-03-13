Oscar-winning Marvel actor William Hurt dies aged 71

Marvel Comic Universe actor William Hurt has died aged 71.

The Academy Award-winning actor, who starred in several instalments of the superhero franchise, died a week before his 72nd birthday.

He died peacefully and of natural causes, according to a statement shared online by his son Will.

Hurt was nominated for the best actor Oscar three years running for Kiss Of The Spider Woman in 1985, Children Of A Lesser God in 1986 and Broadcast News in 1987.

He won the best actor Oscar and Bafta for Kiss Of The Spider Woman in 1985.

He was nominated again for a best supporting actor Oscar for his performance in crime thriller A History Of Violence in 2005.

His first appearance in a Marvel film as General Thaddeus Ross was opposite Edward Norton in the 2008 movie Incredible Hulk.

He later reprised the role for performances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his family said in a statement first shared by Deadline.

“He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes.

“The family requests privacy at this time.”

Other members of the industry paid tribute to Hurt following the news, and described his death as a “major loss” and shared personal experiences of working with him.

Fellow Marvel star Mark Ruffalo wrote: “Wow, another Major loss to the acting community.

“Great actor. Great mind. RIP.”

Gladiator star Russell Crowe said: “William Hurt has passed.

“On Robin Hood, I was aware of his reputation for asking character based questions, so I had compiled a file on the life of William Marshall.

“He sought me out when he arrived on set. I handed him the stack.

“Not sure if I’ve ever seen a bigger smile. RIP.”

Comedian Patton Oswald William said Hurt was “a beyond brilliant film & stage actor”.

“Then he went and guested on @TheKOQ and was so deadpan, low-key hilarious. ‘This is good cake. And I’m not a cake guy.’ RIP.” he wrote.

US actor Albert Brooks, who appeared alongside him in Broadcast News, wrote: “R.I.P. William Hurt. So sad to hear this news.

“Working with him on Broadcast News was amazing. He will be greatly missed.”