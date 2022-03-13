Live: Watch ITV News' special programme on the continued invasion

Russian forces have carried out an air strike on a military range near Lviv in western Ukraine, as the invaders continued their offensive closer to the border with Poland.

The Russian military on Sunday morning fired eight rockets at the Yaroviv military range 30 kilometers northwest of Lviv, the Lviv regional administration said, without offering any details about possible casualties.

The Yaroviv military range, also known as the Yaroviv International Peacekeeping and Security Center, is located 35 kilometers from Ukraine’s border with Poland.

On Sunday, the UK's Ministry of Defence said "Russia is paying a high price for each advance as the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to offer staunch resistance across the country".

The latest attack comes as Ukraine's President Zelenskyy remained defiant, telling his country on Saturday that Russia will only take the capital Kyiv "if they kill us all".

In an address to the public, he continued: "If that is their goal, let them come. If they carry out carpet bombings and wipe off the historic memory of the entire region, the history of Kyivan Rus, the history of Europe, they could enter Kyiv but they will have to leave on that land alone, certainly without us."

"Even if they bring a million Russians here, they can’t occupy Ukraine," he added.

President Zelenskyy accused Russia of employing “a new stage of terror” in its invasion of the country, as he said 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have died since fighting began on February 24.

The leader also said Russia had kidnapped the mayor of the southern port city of Melitopol - equating their actions to so-called Islamic State “terrorists”.

Meanwhile, authorities warned of a worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the port city of Mariupol, which has been cut off from deliveries of food and medicine.

Ukraine’s military said on Saturday that Russian forces captured its eastern outskirts.

It came after the Ukrainian government said that a mosque sheltering more than 80 people in the besieged city had been bombed by the Russian military.

An unverified Instagram post by a man claiming to be the mosque association’s president said the building was spared when a bomb fell about 700 metres away.

About 80 residents, including children, were reportedly hiding inside.

The footage also shows a tank emblazoned with a giant Z crashing into destroyed buses before letting loose a shell.

It was not possible to determine if the Russian positions had been fired on from the targeted locations before they opened fire.

The encircled city of 446,000 people has suffered some of the greatest misery from the invasion, with unceasing barrages thwarting repeated attempts to bring in food and water, evacuate trapped civilians and bury the dead.

Mariupol officials said on Friday that 1,582 people had been killed overall since the siege began.

On Saturday, Ukrainian officials reported that heavy artillery damaged a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in Mykolaiv, a city 489 kilometres west of Mariupol, with shelling from heavy artillery.

Amid reports of indiscriminate attacks, Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of shelling evacuation routes and preventing civilians from escaping the city of 430,000 people.

Has Russia allowed evacuation routes out of Ukrainian cities?

Despite repeated evacuation failures this week, there was a cautious optimism that some civilians would be able to escape from besieged cities.

The Ukrainian government on Saturday said Russian forces had opened fire on an evacuation convoy, killing seven people included one child.

Moscow has extended its attacks on cities with new targets and more bombings in recent days.

Concerns of a major offensive against the strategically important Ukrainian capital are now mounting as Russian troops are said to be taking up positions around Kyiv.

On Saturday, Three British officials told ITV News on Saturday they were less optimistic than they were, even just 24 hours ago about hopes of an end to the invasion.

One warned the most likely course of action from President Putin would be a "lashing out" in response to sanctions facing him, warning of an escalation.

France and Germany's political leaders held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin who gave no indication he intends to stop the fighting in Ukraine.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron described the conversation, alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as "very frank and also difficult."

European leaders are working on what they describe as a punishing new set of "massive" economic sanctions against Moscow in the hope of getting Moscow to change its mind.