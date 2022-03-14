A man who killed and injured several vulnerable homeless people in two major US cities is being sought by police.

The suspect fatally shot and stabbed a man in Washington DC on Wednesday and killed another man who was sleeping rough on Saturday in New York City, police said.

In comes after two homeless people were shot and injured earlier this month.

Police believe the same person is behind the attacks. All victims were attacked without provocation, sometimes while sleeping, police said.

“We are committed to sharing every investigative path, clue and piece of evidence with our law enforcement partners to bring this investigation to a swift conclusion and the individual behind these vicious crimes to justice," Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said: “The homeless population is one of our most vulnerable and an individual preying on them as they sleep is an exceptionally heinous crime.”

A task force had been established to help people sleeping on the streets find safe refuge.

“The case is a clear and horrific intentional act of taking the life of someone, it appears, because he was homeless,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference.

“Two individuals were shot while sleeping on the streets, not committing a crime but sleeping on the streets.”