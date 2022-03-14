Two Ukrainian refugee children were greeted with cheers and applause as they started at a new school in Italy.

It was the first day for two siblings, named locally as Dmitri, aged 10, and Victoria, eight, at the Don Milani institute in Naples.

In the video posted to Twitter, two Ukrainian children are applauded on their first day at a new school in Italy.

As the pair crossed the threshold of their new school, they were greeted with cheers and applause by a large crowd of students and teachers, many holding Ukrainian flags.

In the video, which has been viewed more than one million times, the pair are then approached by two pupils, who take their hands and lead them into the school.

How many people have fled the war in Ukraine?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is now in it's 19th day and has caused the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

More than 2.8 million Ukrainians have fled the country, with the majority heading into Poland.

Thousands of people, including civilians, have been killed over the course of the conflict.

On Monday, the British government announced that there would be no limit on the number of Ukrainian refugees offered asylum in the UK.

They also published details of a scheme whereby people can offer spare rooms or empty properties to help house those who have fled the fighting.

People who take part will receive a £350 per month payment if they take part in the scheme.

In the first few hours of the scheme being launched, more than 20,000 people signed up to take in Ukrainians.