The US made clear to China that it would face sanctions if it offered Russia military backing, reports US Correspondent Emma Murphy

The US has warned China against assisting Russia in its war against Ukraine, after meeting a top official from the country.

Joe Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, met with Chinese foreign policy advisor Yang Jiechi in Rome, where the former is seeking clarity over Beijing's stance regarding Ukraine.

Moscow has denied accusations from US officials that it has asked China for military equipment.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was able to achieve its goals in Ukraine on its own.

"Russia has its own potential to continue the operation, which, as we have said, is unfolding in accordance with the plan and will be completed on time and in full," he said.

"As ever with China, the proof will be in it actions, not in its words," reports Asia Correspondent Debi Edward

But one US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested that Beijing had responded "positively" to a Russian plea for military hardware.

In a press conference on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to comment when asked if the US believed China had already offered military assistance to Russia.

Chinese Foreign Policy advisor Yang Jiechi speaking in Alaska in 2021 Credit: AP

At a briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian dismissed concerns, saying: “The US has been spreading disinformation targeting China recently over the Ukraine issue. It is malicious.”

Since the start of the invasion, 19 days ago, Russia is believed to have lost significant numbers of tanks, armoured vehicles, helicopters and planes.

Whilst Ukraine's military is significantly smaller, it is well supplied with anti-tank and anti-plane weapons, and some Western countries, including the UK, have pledged to continue ferrying arms to the country.

What's behind the US concern?

Along with weapons, the Biden administration believe that China could be tempted to offer Russia financial help, and has accused it of spreading Russian disinformation that could provide justification for a chemical or biological weapon attack on Ukraine.

Sullivan and Jiechi met at the Cavalieri Hilton hotel in Rome Credit: AP

China has abstained on votes at the United Nations condemning the invasion, and hasn't joined in placing economic sanctions on Russia or on individuals close to the Putin regime.

There are fears that China could align itself with Russia, amid long-standing allegations that it's seeking to tilt the balance of global power away from the US and the West.

But it's unclear how far Xi Jinping would be willing to expose his country's economy to sanctions, given that the US and Europe are major markets for Chinese products.