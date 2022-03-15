National Lottery operator Camelot is set to lose its licence to operate the game after 30 years, with the Gambling Commission announcing plans to transfer it to a rival company.

A fiercely contested bidding process has been under way between four parties to hold the licence, which Camelot has operated since 1994 when the game was launched.

But officials said Allwyn is now the preferred applicant to take over the venture in 2024.

The National Lottery was first launched in the UK in 1994. Credit: David Giles/PA

Camelot faced a tougher competition this time around, with four applications at the final stage, the highest number since 1994, according to the Gambling Commission.

The other applicants were Sisal Spa, Camelot and The New Lottery Company Ltd. Camelot has been named “reserve applicant”.

Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes said: “In its lifetime, the National Lottery has raised more than £45 billion for good causes and is rightly seen as a great national asset.

“Our priority was to run a competition that would attract a strong field of candidates. Having received the most applications since 1994, it is clear that we’ve achieved just that.

“I am confident that the success of the competition will lead to a highly successful fourth licence – one that maximises returns to good causes, promotes innovation, delivers against our statutory duties, and which ultimately protects the unique status of the National Lottery.

Mr Rhodes added he looked forward to working with all parties to ensure a "smooth handover."

Allwyn welcomed the decision, saying its proposal "was judged to be the best way of growing returns to good causes by revitalising the National Lottery in a safe and sustainable way."

The company added its appointment would "breathe fresh life into the National Lottery.”

The Switzerland-based company currently operates lotteries in countries including Austria, the Czech Republic, Greece and Italy.

Camelot chief executive Nigel Railton said the company was "incredibly disappointed" by the announcement, but added the company still had a critical job to do before its current licence runs out in February 2024.

“We’re now carefully reviewing the Gambling Commission’s evaluation before deciding on our next steps," Mr Railton added.

The Gambling Comission said it was satisfied that no application had been impacted by sanctions relating to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.