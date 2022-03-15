Footballer Christian Eriksen has been named in Denmark's squad nine months after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old was “gone” for five minutes after his heart stopped during Denmark’s clash with Finland last June, but was resuscitated and an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) was fitted, allowing him to continue his career.

It is sure to be an emotional return for the ex-Tottenham midfielder, whose side went on to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

He signed for Brentford in January and has since played three times, making back-to-back 90-minute appearances and bagging an assist in Saturday’s win over Burnley.

That has been enough for head coach Kasper Hjulmand to bring him straight back into the squad for matches against Holland on March 26 and Serbia three days later.

The friendly against Serbia will be Eriksen’s first return to Parken, where the incident took place.

A statement on the Danish football association’s website read: “Now we do not have to wait or wonder anymore.

“Christian Eriksen was in fact on the list of the 23 selected by national coach Kasper Hjulmand during today’s national team selection.

“Thus, the Danish number 10 returns to the national team jersey for the first time since his cardiac arrest in the European Championship match against Finland on June 12.”