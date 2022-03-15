In areas of Ukraine unaffected by fighting, volunteers have united to support their country's soldiers and besieged civilians with handmade supplies.

Tailors have swapped women's fashion for combat gear, first aid kits and underwear to keep the troops warm.

Bright blue and yellow material is being stitched together to make Ukrainian flags to cover soldiers that die in the war.

Lyubov Savchyn makes military outfits made at her sewing workshop in Lviv, western Ukraine Credit: AP

Lyubov Savchyn makes military outfits for Ukrainian troops from her workshop in Lviv.

"I feel like I'm part of Ukraine," the 60-year-old said.

"I'm not a victim. I am not a sufferer. We must fight.

"Probably, it exists in us from birth. My mother is an immigrant from Poland, she lived through the war. She started her life during military action, and now she is 82 years old, and she has to go through it once again."

Volunteers sew Ukrainian flags and first aid kits at a workshop in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Monday

When Russia invaded Ukraine less than three weeks ago, Ms Savchyn said she began working with a volunteer organisation to provide clothing, medical kits and whatever else was needed.

The group at her factory is made up of friends, refugees, and acquaintances, all working for free.

A volunteer uses a candle to seal first aid kits at a sewing workshop in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Monday Credit: AP

Ms Savchyn said that they were all in shock at the start of the invasion.

"We could not understand it," she said. "It was impossible to imagine these horrors that now exist. We didn't have a single day off during that time.

"It is anger and stubbornness that help us hold on."