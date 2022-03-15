Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities early on Tuesday morning, despite the two countries continuing to engage in diplomatic talks in hopes of ending fighting. Shortly before dawn, large explosions thundered across Kyiv. A series of Russian strikes hit a residential neighbourhood in the capital, igniting a huge fire and a frantic rescue effort in a 15-story apartment building.

At least one person was killed and others remain trapped inside.

Firefighters attempt to put out a fire in a Kyiv residential block

Play video

On Monday, there was a rare glimmer of hope in the encircled port city of Mariupol after a convoy of 160 civilian cars left along a designated humanitarian route, the city council reported.

The Ukrainian president's office said nine more humanitarian corridors for "the evacuation of residents of settlements affected by the Russian invasion" will open on Tuesday.

And, on a European Union mission to show support for Ukraine, the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia planned to travel to Kyiv on Tuesday. “The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet.

A capital under siege

The Ukrainian military said in a statement that the Kyiv explosions were artillery strikes.

They hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv, adjacent to the suburb of Irpin that has seen some of the worst battles of the war. Flames shot out of the apartment building as firefighters rescued people from ladders. Smoke choked the air. A firefighter at the scene confirmed one person had died and that several others were rescued, but that others remained inside as rescuers try to reach them.

Listen to Ukraine analysis and news with the ITV News What You Need To Know podcast

Streets in areas outside of Kyiv turned into 'mush of steel'

Russian forces also stepped up strikes overnight on the northwest suburbs of Irpin, Hostomel and Bucha, the head of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba said. “Many streets (in those areas) have been turned into a mush of steel and concrete. People have been hiding for weeks in basements, and are afraid to go out even for evacuations,” Mr Kuleba said Tuesday on Ukrainian television. Russian forces also renewed efforts to capture Mariupol in the south, and unleashed new artillery strikes on downtown Kharkiv in the east, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in a Facebook statement.

It claimed Ukrainian forces have killed 150 Russian troops and destroyed two Russian tanks in the battle for Mariupol.

Meanwhile, Britain’s defence ministry said Russia may be planning to install a pro-Moscow government in Kherson, a Ukrainian city it has occupied, as it attempts to assert “political control” over areas of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence said Russia “may seek to stage a ‘referendum’ in Kherson in an attempt to legitimise the area as a ‘breakaway republic’, similar to Donetsk and Luhansk and Crimea”.

It also said Russia has reportedly installed its own mayor in the southern city Melitopol following the alleged abduction of his predecessor on Friday. The mayor of another city, Dniprorudne, has also reportedly been abducted by Russian forces.

People retrieve belongings from an apartment in a block which was destroyed by an artillery strike in Kyiv,

What about ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine? The latest negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, held by video on Monday, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first in a week.

The talks ended without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the negotiators took “a technical pause” and planned to meet again Tuesday.

President Zelenskyy was similarly tight-lipped. In a video address, he merely said the Ukrainian delegation did good work during the talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to fight the Russian invasion Credit: AP

The two sides had expressed some optimism in the past few days. Mykhailo Podolyak, the aide to Mr Zelenskyy, tweeted that the negotiators would discuss “peace, cease-fire, immediate withdrawal of troops & security guarantees.”

Previous discussions, held in person in Belarus, produced no lasting humanitarian routes or agreements to end the fighting. In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that while the Biden administration supports Ukraine’s participation in the talks with Russia, Russia's President Vladimir Putin would have to show signs of de-escalating in order to demonstrate good faith.

Is China a significant player in the war?

During a meeting in Rome with a senior Chinese diplomat, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned China against helping Russia. Two administration officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information, said China had signalled to Moscow that it would be willing to provide both military support in Ukraine and financial backing to help stave off effects of Western sanctions, which include a fourth set of EU sanctions announced late Monday.

A boy stands with a group of people fleeing Ukraine as they stand in a line after arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland,

The Kremlin has denied asking China for military equipment to use in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “Russia has its own potential to continue the operation” and that it was “unfolding in accordance with the plan and will be completed on time and in full.”

Is the Russian invasion going to plan?

Overall, nearly all of the Russian military offensives remained stalled after making little progress over the weekend, according to a senior US defence official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon's assessment.

Russian troops were still about 15 kilometres (9 miles) from the centre of Kyiv, the official said. The official said that Russian forces have launched more than 900 missiles but that Ukraine's airspace is still contested, with Russia not achieving total air superiority. Ukrainian authorities said two people were killed when the Russians struck an airplane factory in Kyiv, sparking a large fire. The Antonov factory is Ukraine’s largest aircraft plant and produces many of the world’s biggest cargo planes. The Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office on Tuesday released details of two deadly Russian attacks the day before - a shooting that hit a bus evacuating civilians from the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel, killing a a 65-year-old woman and wounding the driver; and an artillery strike that hit a university and open-air market, killing 10.

And a Russian airstrike near a Ukrainian checkpoint caused extensive damage to a downtown Kyiv neighbourhood, killing one person, Ukraine's emergency agency said.

The UN has recorded at least 596 civilian deaths since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, though it believes the true toll is much higher. Millions more have fled their homes, with more than 2.8 million crossing into Poland and other neighbouring countries in what the UN has called Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II. Russia’s military is bigger and better equipped than Ukraine’s, but its troops have faced stiffer-than-expected resistance, bolstered by arms supplied by the West.