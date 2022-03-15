Lawyers for 'stop the war' protestor Marina Osvyannikova, a Russian state media employee who held up a placard during a broadcast denouncing Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, have told ITV News "nobody knows where she is".

A lawyer for Ms Osvyannikova told ITV News editor, Emma Burrows, it was "impossible to get in touch with her," and Ms Osvyannikova's legal team believe she has had her phone taken away.

There is a team of lawyers currently trying to find her, he said.

Ms Osvyannikova was reportedly arrested after she interrupted a news broadcast live on air to protest against the invasion of Ukraine.

The Channel One editor ran on to the set of the network's live nightly news show on Monday evening, shouting: “Stop the war. No to war.”

The journalist, who has a Ukrainian father and Russian mother, held a sign saying: “Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.”

Channel One is one of the biggest news programmes in Russia and is seen by millions of people each day.

Before her live protest, Ms Ovsyannikova released a pre-recorded video on her social media page where she said she was ashamed of working for Channel One and spreading "Kremlin propaganda".

“Regrettably, for a number of years, I worked on Channel One and worked on Kremlin propaganda, I am very ashamed of this right now. Ashamed that I was allowed to tell lies from the television screen. Ashamed that I allowed the zombification of Russian people", she said, speaking in Russian.

"We were silent in 2014 when this was just beginning. We did not go out to protest when the Kremlin poisoned [Russian politician and opposition leader Alexei] Navalny,” she said. “We are just silently watching this anti-human regime. And now the whole world has turned away from us and the next 10 generations won’t be able to clean themselves from the shame of this fratricidal war.”

Ms Ovsyannikova wore a blue and yellow necklace - the colours of the Ukrainian flag but also a blend of the Ukrainian and Russian colours, reflecting her dual heritage - in her video statement.

She described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "crime" and called Russia "the aggressor", before taking aim at the country's president. "The responsibility of this aggression lies on the shoulders of only one person: Vladimir Putin”.

The Channel One journalist urged Russians to join anti-war protests to end the invasion.

"Only we have the power to stop all this madness. Go to the protests. Don’t be afraid of anything. They can’t imprison us all", she said.

Ms Ovsyannikova was arrested shortly after her protest and was being held in a police station in Moscow, according to human rights group OVD-Info. In a statement published by the state news agency TASS, Channel One said that “an incident took place with an extraneous woman in shot. An internal check is being carried out”.

Monday's incident is the first time a Russian state media employee has publicly criticised the war in Ukraine.

Her comments come after Russia introduced a new law banning the spreading of "fake news", meaning Ms Ovsyannikova could face up to 15 years in prison in found guilty.

What you need to know - Listen for the latest analysis