Petrol prices hit record high as Russia slapped with more UK sanctions

Russia is being slapped with more UK sanctions as Boris Johnson seeks to tackle record high petrol prices by striking a new deal for Saudi Arabian energy in a bid to stop Russian gas and oil being used in Britain.

The prime minister agreed a package of sanctions to "cause maximum harm to Putin’s war machine" - with more oligarchs and even Russian vodka imports to be hit - ahead of flying to the middle east for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

More sanctions:

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the latest package of sanctions is designed to "further isolate the Russian economy from global trade, ensuring it does not benefit from the rules-based international system it does not respect".

The country will be banned from importing luxury goods from the UK, with sales of high-end fashion, vehicles and works of art to Russia likely to be blocked.

"The export ban will come into force shortly," a government spokesman said, "and will make sure oligarchs and other members of the elite, who have grown rich under President Putin’s reign and support his illegal invasion, are deprived of access to luxury goods".

And 35 percentage point tariffs will be places on Russian exports to the UK of the following products:

Iron, steel

Fertilisers

Wood

Tyres

Railway containers

Cement

Copper, aluminium, silver, lead, iron ore

Residue/food waste products

Beverages, spirits and vinegar (this includes vodka)

Glass and glassware

Cereals

Oil seeds

Paper and paperboard

Machinery

Works of art, antiques

Fur skins and artificial fur

Ships

White Fish

It's thought around 40% of the UK's white fish imports come from Russia, leading to concerns that fish and chip shops could be forced to increase prices.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will announce further sanctions on more oligarchs later on Tuesday, with the measures to target more Russian oligarchs and their family members, Putin’s political allies and propagandists.

It comes on top of Belarus and Russia losing their Most Favoured Nation trading status which will restrict exports to the UK.

“These tariffs build on the UK’s existing work to starve Russia’s access to international finance, sanction Putin’s cronies and exert maximum economic pressure on his regime," said Chancellor Sunak.

Petrol prices hit record high

The cost of fuel in the UK has hit a record high, with sanctions on Russia - among the world's biggest exporters of gas and oil - forcing the price to sky-rocket.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was 163.7p.

This takes the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol above £90 for the first time. The average cost of a litre of diesel on Monday was a record 173.7p.

But the wholesale cost of gas and oil is starting to fall and retailers are being urged to reduce their prices.

Prime Minister Johnson said the “addiction” on Russian fuel in the West had “emboldened” Mr Putin to bomb civilians during his invasion of Ukraine, while at the same time profiting from soaring global oil and gas prices.

Can we survive without Russian gas and oil? And how will war affect the cost of living? Listen to our podcast

Writing in the Telegraph, he said: “As long as the West is economically dependent on Putin, he will do all he can to exploit that dependence.

“And that is why that dependence must – and will – now end.”

He'll fly to the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday in a bid to secure more of the country's energy, despite human rights concerns, particularly over recent reports of a mass execution of 81 prisoners.

On Monday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid admitted the UK had issues with Saudi Arabia's record on human rights but said it was important to find alternatives to Russian energy.

He told ITV News: "It's right that we engage with the country that is the world's largest producer of oil at a time of a major global energy crisis."