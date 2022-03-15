Patients and doctors in a Mariupol hospital are being held "like hostages" by Russian soldiers, a regional governor has said as he appealed for help from outside Ukraine.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Ukrainian military administration in the Donetsk region, appealed to international human rights organisations to respond to what he called "crimes against humanity".

"It's impossible to get out of the hospital," Mr Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram post. "They're shooting hard, we sit in the basement."

He went on: "Cars can't drive to the hospital for two days already. High-rise buildings are burning around. Russians drove 400 people from neighbouring houses into our hospital. We can't get out."

Mr Kyrylenko posted a picture of what the regional intensive care hospital looked like before it was "practically destroyed".

Officials say a seven-day siege in the city has killed more than 2,300 people and left residents struggling for food, water, heat and medicine.

Burning and heavily damaged apartment buildings and the destroyed Port City shopping mall in western Mariupol on Monday Credit: Maxar Technologies/AP

Civilians in 2,000 cars fled Mariupol along a 160-mile long humanitarian corridor on Tuesday in what is believed to be the biggest evacuation yet from the Mariupol.

The cars drove west to the city of Zaporizhzhia, with another 2,000 cars waiting to leave along the route, the council said.

On Monday, a pregnant woman and her baby died in Mariupol after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth.

None of the rescuers or the doctors ever knew her name, reports ITV News Europe Editor James Mates on the death of a mother and baby killed in the bombing of a Mariupol maternity hospital