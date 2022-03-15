Russian football player Artem Dzyuba has declined a call-up to the national team because he has family in Ukraine. The 33-year-old forward is the joint top scorer of the Russian men’s national team and is its former captain. Russian coach Valery Karpin said in a statement on the Russian Football Union website on Tuesday that “in connection with the difficult situation in Ukraine, where many of his relatives live,” Dzyuba had asked him to be excused from the national team for family reasons.

Russia called up 27 players on Tuesday for a national team training camp as it challenges a ruling by FIFA, the sport’s world governing body, barring it from playing international games. Russia was set to host Poland on March 24 for a World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final.

Poland cited the war in refusing to play against Russia, with FIFA and European soccer authority UEFA later banning Russian national and club teams from their international competitions.

Likewise, England and Wales' football associations have said they will not play any international fixtures against Russia "for the foreseeable future".

Dzyuba's refusal to play came as Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before dawn, large explosions thundered across Kyiv. A series of Russian strikes hit a residential neighbourhood in the capital, igniting a huge fire and a frantic rescue effort in a 15-story apartment building. At least one person was killed and others remain trapped inside.The Ukrainian president's office said nine more humanitarian corridors for "the evacuation of residents of settlements affected by the Russian invasion" will open on Tuesday. And, on a European Union mission to show support for Ukraine, the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia planned to travel to Kyiv on Tuesday.

“The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet.