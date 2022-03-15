Play video

ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo speaks to Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko

Former Ukrainian boxers Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko have spoken to ITV News about the toughest fight of their lives as they praised the determination and bravery of their countrymen and women.

"You can't break our will. This is our home. We will fight," Wladimir told ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo.

Despite the extraordinary resistance from Ukrainians, former heavyweight champion Wladimir said his country was on the edge of a catastrophic humanitarian disaster.

"While we're talking, people have no electricity, no connection, no nothing. Ash instead of a city. What is going on right now? It's a disaster. Disaster for Russia. Disaster for Ukraine and possibly a disaster for Europe if we're not going to be united."

He said the Russians did not care who they were killing: "A journalist, a child, a military man, woman, old, young. It doesn't matter they are shooting rockets. They're aiming and killing and shooting us."

Vitali Klitschko at the scene of a Russian bomb attack in Kyiv.

He said Ukraine needs help from Western governments and that Ukrainians were defending shared principles and values. Wladimir repeated calls for a no-fly zone, despite it being ruled out by numerous world leaders, for fear of it sparking World War III.

"The danger, the death and the evil is just not a mile away. It's right here," he said, alluding to the threat from Russia going beyond Ukraine's border.

His brother Vitali, who is mayor of Kyiv, announced a 35-hour curfew in the city until Thursday morning as the capital braced for more shelling.

Kyiv was hit by large explosions shortly before dawn on Tuesday as a series of Russian strikes hit a residential neighbourhood in the capital, igniting a huge fire and a frantic rescue effort in a 15-story apartment building.

Vitali Klitschko said four people had died following the strike.

People retrieve belongings from an apartment in a block which was destroyed by an artillery strike in Kyiv,

On Tuesday, Vitali visited parts of the city which were bombed overnight.

Speaking at the scene of a burning apartment building after it was hit by Russian shelling, Mr Klitschko told Sky News that "everyone is angry" and "they don't want to leave".

"The unity around Ukraine is very important," he said.

Wladimir said the city, their home, was filled with memories of happier times, adding he was proud of his fellow Ukrainians.

"This senseless war will come to an end.

"Russia needs to kill us all. We're not gonna flee. We're like, 70 million all around the world, Ukrainians. You can't kill us all. You can't break our will. This is our home. We will fight."

