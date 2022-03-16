A British Fox News correspondent who was seriously injured while reporting on the war in Ukraine has left the country and is "alert" and in “good spirits”, the broadcaster has announced.

Benjamin Hall, 39, was rushed to hospital in Ukraine with serious injuries after the vehicle he was travelling in was struck outside of Kyiv on Monday.

Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and young Ukrainian producer and fixer Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed in the attack.

A statement from Suzanne Scott, chief executive of Fox News Media, said: “We have an update on our colleague Benjamin Hall who was seriously injured while reporting outside of Kyiv on Monday.

Veteran war photographer Zakrzewski was described by colleagues as 'an absolute legend' Credit: Fox News

“He is now safe and out of Ukraine.

“Ben is alert and in good spirits.

“He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family. Please continue to keep him in your prayers.”

In a breaking news alert on Fox News, broadcasters said Hall has been married to his wife for almost seven years, with three young daughters waiting for him at home.

Irish cameraman Zakrzewski was remembered for his passion and talent as well as being “profoundly committed” after he was killed in Horenka while working for the US network alongside Hall in Ukraine.