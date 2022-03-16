Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'on her way home' after years in Iranian captivity

British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is "on her way home" after spending more than five years in Iranian captivity.

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, who has been working to secure Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release, tweeted: "Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home."

Fellow British-Iranian Anousheh Ashouri has also been freed, according to news agency Reuters.

"Both of them are on their way to the airport in Tehran to leave Iran," their lawyer Hojjat Kermani told the news agency.

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Ms Siddiq said there would be "more details to follow".

She told ITV's Good Morning Britain ahead of the news that husband Richard Ratcliffe, who had previously gone on hunger strike outside the Iranian embassy in London to campaign for her release, was "happier than I've heard him sound in 6 years".

Reports say Iran agreed their release after the UK paid a £400 million debt, claims the UK government has neither confirmed or denied.

Asked about the debt on Tuesday, Number 10 said: “We are committed to paying the debt. We’re exploring options to resolve it – it has not been resolved.”

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at Imam Khomeini airport following a holiday visit to Iran and was sentenced to five years in prison and after being found guilty of "plotting to topple the Iranian government".

As her sentence was due to end she was sentenced to another year in jail in April 2021.

Her lawyer said she received the second jail sentence on a charge of spreading “propaganda against the system” for participating in a protest in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009.

A glimmer of optimism for the 43-year-old came on Tuesday when Ms Siddiq said her British passport had been returned and she was staying at her family home in Tehran.

Boris Johnson refused to comment on the progress of negotiations on Tuesday, describing the situation as “delicate”, and as recently as Wednesday morning he said talks were "going right up to the wire".

"I really don't think I should say much more, I'm sorry, although things are moving forward," he told broadcasters during a visit to Abu Dhabi where he hopes to strike a new energy supply deal.

"I shouldn't really say much more right now just because those negotiations continue to be under way and we're going right up to the wire."

The government has accepted it should pay a "legitimate debt" owed to Iran since the 1970s, for an order of 1,500 Chieftain tanks that was not fulfilled after the shah was deposed and replace by a revolutionary regime.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News on Wednesday that it is a "priority to pay the debt that we owe to Iran".

The Tehran regime remains under strict sanctions, however, which has complicated efforts to repay the money.