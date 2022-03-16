British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is "on her way home" after spending more than five years in Iranian captivity.

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, who has been working to secure Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release, tweeted: "Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home."

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 on charges of plotting to overthrow the government during a visit to her parents with her young daughter Gabriella – allegations she has always denied.

During her detention, family and friends in the UK have long campaigned for her freedom.

Here is a look back at key events over the past six years.

In April 2017, her husband Richard Ratcliffe, tied ribbons and messages of support to a tree to mark 365 days since his wife was imprisoned. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

In November 2017, then-foreign secretary Boris Johnson met with Mr Ratcliffe at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Carol singers sing outside Downing Street call for the release of Nazanin Ratcliffe.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her daughter Gabriella in 2018 while Gabriella was living with her grandparents in Tehran Credit: Free Nazanin campaign/PA

Mr Ratcliffe has gone on hunger strikes as part of the campaigns to raise awareness of his family’s plight.

In 2019, Mr Ratcliffe started a hunger strike outside the Iranian Embassy. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Letters of support sent to Mr Ratcliffe as his hunger strike entered its eighth day. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Gabriella with her dad and grandma as they addressed the media following a meeting with Boris Johnson after Gabriella's return from Tehran. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mr Ratcliffe and his daughter during a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London in March 2021. Credit: Ian West/PA

Father and daughter after the five-year-old returned to the UK in 2019 so she could attend school. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The mother-of-one has scarcely seen her daughter throughout her ordeal.

After three years with her grandparents, Gabriella, then aged five, was allowed to return to her father in the UK in October 2019.

Richard Ratcliffe and his daughter Gabriella Credit: PA

TV personalities Claudia Winkleman (left) and Victoria Coren-Mitchell (right) with Richard Ratcliffe in 2021 on his second hunger strike

Richard Ratcliffe and his MP Tulip Siddiq during his latest hunger strike Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA