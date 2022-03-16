British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is "on her way home" after spending more than five years in Iranian captivity.
Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, who has been working to secure Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release, tweeted: "Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home."
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 on charges of plotting to overthrow the government during a visit to her parents with her young daughter Gabriella – allegations she has always denied.
During her detention, family and friends in the UK have long campaigned for her freedom.
Here is a look back at key events over the past six years.
Mr Ratcliffe has gone on hunger strikes as part of the campaigns to raise awareness of his family’s plight.
The mother-of-one has scarcely seen her daughter throughout her ordeal.
After three years with her grandparents, Gabriella, then aged five, was allowed to return to her father in the UK in October 2019.