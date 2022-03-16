A tsunami advisory warning has been triggered after a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for up to a 3ft sea surge in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima, and said the earthquake struck 36 miles below the sea.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns.

Wednesday's earthquake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, with reports suggesting the tsunami may have reached some areas already. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

It came only days after the area marked the 11th anniversary of the 2011 disaster.

More to follow...