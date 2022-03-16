Ukraine's President Zelenskyy cites 9/11 in a plea to US Congress

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terror attacks as he appealed to US lawmakers to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

“We need you right now,” Mr Zelenskyy said in remarks livestreamed at the US Capitol. He added: “I call on you to do more”.

Politicians gave him a standing ovation as he appeared on screen in his now-trademark army green T-shirt.

A packed hall hears of US lawmakers hears from President Zelenskyy.

After describing missiles and airstrikes over Kyiv, President Zelenskyy said: “Please understand us now when we need you. Remember Pearl Harbour, remember September 11, when innocent people were attacked from the air.

"Just like no one else expected it, you could not stop it. Our country, right now, for three weeks now we have the same.”

In another reference to a landmark American event, President Zelenskyy quoted Martin Luther King's 'I have a dream' speech.

“I need to protect our sky….It is the same as when you hear the words I have a dream," he said.

Once again, Ukraine's president called on the US and the West to establish a no-fly zone over his country.

"Is that too much to ask?" he implored, while reasoning that "this is a terror that Europe has not seen for 80 years".

Mr Zelenskyy directly addressed US President Joe Biden in English: "You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation.

"I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace."

So far, Mr Biden's administration has stopped short of providing a no-fly zone or the transfer of military jets from neighbouring Poland as the US seeks to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia.

Mr Zelenskyy’s address to the US Capitol is part of a very public strategy, in which the West’s great legislative bodies have become a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion.

In a speech to the UK's House of Commons, he invoked Winston Churchill, Hamlet and the power of world opinion. President Zelenskyy has emerged as a heroic figure at the centre of what many view as the biggest security threat to Europe since World War II. Almost three million refugees have fled Ukraine, the fastest exodus in modern times.