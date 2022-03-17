Words by ITV News Specialist Producer Louisa Felton

Shocking figures reveal the scale of police officers accused of domestic abuse and their forces' failures to deal with such reports, ITV News can reveal.

A total of 82% of police officers and police staff from across the UK kept their jobs despite being reported for domestic abuse over the last three years, a joint investigation by ITV News and The Bureau for Investigative Journalism has found.

The data also shows very few officers were disciplined over the reports and just a handful were sacked.

And the allegations reach every corner of the country, with eight out of 10 forces admitting they had logged allegations of domestic abuse committed by police in the last three years.

The data, obtained under the Freedom for Information Act, found 1,319 officers and staff from across the UK were accused of domestic abuse between January 2018 to September 2021.

Of those, 1,080 kept their jobs, less than 9% were disciplined and the conviction rate was just 3.4%.

Even fewer were sacked - just 36 (2.7%) over the same period.

Police officers are trained to use coercion and control at work but one woman's husband brought those tactics home.

The survivor, who wished to remain anonymous, said she repeatedly reported the abuse - but her husband is still working.

One survivor emotionally opened up about her experience Credit: ITV News

"How do you ask for help when it's the police causing the terror? How?" She tearfully told ITV News.

"It makes me feel angry at how they get so much power and support and they can just do whatever they like.

"The law should apply to everyone but if you're a police officer it doesn't apply to you and they know it and they use the system."

According to a whistleblower, the scale of the problem could be much worse than the figures suggest and that the fear of reputational damage outweighs getting justice for the victims.

A former officer told ITV News he knew of cases of "very senior" members of staff sending photos of their genitalia to "new recruits"

Play video

The former officer, who served for nearly 30 years, told ITV News he became so disillusioned with a culture of corruption and misogyny that runs through the senior ranks, that he resigned.

In response to our investigation, a spokesperson for the National Police Chiefs’ Council said: “Figures such as these will cause concern to victims, and we want to assure you that policing is working hard to root out those who display misogynistic characteristics.

"Everyone must call out inappropriate behaviour when they see it and the support systems must be in place for those who report domestic abuse and other crimes which disproportionately affect women.

“We recognise that if an offender is in a position of power, such as a police officer, this can be a barrier to a victim reporting," they continued.

"Any report of domestic abuse by a police officer is taken seriously, all forces have a dedicated team which investigates complaints against officers.

"These departments work to strict guidelines, run confidential reporting phone lines for both the public and colleagues to raise concerns and are regularly independently inspected."

The Centre for Women's Justice (CWJ), which represents 165 women who say they experienced domestic abuse at the hands of police staff, has persuaded the police inspectorate to investigate what it is says is a systemic problem.

It says it was contacted by scores of women who say they were abused by police officers - but didn't get justice.

Director of the CWJ, Harriet Wistrich, said: “The police are there specifically to protect the public and to investigate crime, once that starts breaking down, once you see this underbelly of corruption and criminal conduct by police officers - that fundamental pillar of society is crumbling.”“If you don’t effectively investigate and prosecute crimes of violence against women, the perpetrators will be able to continue offending and in many cases that offending will escalate, so you will have more serial rapists, abusers and in extreme cases – murderers," she added.

Sir Peter Fahy, the former Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police told ITV News he is not surprised by the findings and said "fundamental reform" is needed to root out misogyny in the force.

Sir Peter Fahy said policing 'carries that danger of misogynistic attitudes' Credit: ITV News

“The police discipline system is very complex," he said. "Actually, chief constables can’t just sack officers because they’ve lost confidence in them.

"There’s a very convoluted system of investigating - yes that gives officers rights and safeguards against false accusations, but it's made it very difficult to root out some of those officers.”

“Your investigation is right to point out that there is precursor activity, that there is an abiding issue in policing about domestic violence carried out by police officers," he continued.

"Policing carries that danger of misogynistic attitudes and a very closed culture and a risk that people think officers are covering up for one another. And the fact is, policing actually needs fundamental reform.”

Dame Vera Baird, the Victim's Commissioner, said: “It couldn't be a more fundamental breach of trust, because the public invests trust. It couldn't be a more fundamental breach of police oaths, which they take when they're sworn in as constables, that they will serve the public and do no harm.

"And it couldn't be a more fundamental breach of duty.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Domestic abuse is a wicked crime and all victims must have the confidence in the police to report abuse and to get the support they need.

"The government is committed to doing more in driving long term change to tackle this abhorrent issue including in the upcoming Domestic Abuse Plan but the police must do better.

"We expect all police forces to take the necessary action to treat reports of these crimes with the care and sensitivity they deserve.

“The home secretary has launched the Angiolini Inquiry and tasked the independent police inspectorate with reviewing how well forces identify and tackle misogynistic and predatory behaviour in their ranks.”

Where to get support if you have been affected by the issues raised in this article: