Two British-Iranians who have been detained for years in Iran have finally arrived back in the UK and have been emotionally reunited with their families.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashoori touched down on British soil on Wednesday night and were finally able to hug their children and families after a long fight to get them freed.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was arrested in Iran in 2016 and detained for six years, was privately welcomed back by her daughter Gabriella and husband Richard Ratcliffe, who had previously gone on hunger strike outside the Iranian embassy in London to campaign for his wife's release.

Mr Ashoori, who was arrested the year after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe in 2017 and was reportedly subjected to torture during his detention, walked alongside Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe before an emotional reunion with both of their families inside the airport building at Brize Norton.

Anoosheh Ashoori appeared to be taking pictures with the flight crew before he disembarked alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ahead of a long awaited reunion with their families on British soil for the first time in several years.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s seven-year-old daughter Gabriella was heard asking “is that mummy?” as her mother disembarked the flight at Brize Norton.

In a video shared on Instagram by Anoosheh Ashoori’s daughter Elika Ashoori, Gabriella shouted “mummy” as Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe walked down the plane’s stairs.

Later in the video, Richard Ratcliffe shakes Mr Ashoori’s hand, before Mr Ashoori was reunited with his family, who were in tears.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe appears in the video and hugs and kisses her daughter, and was also seen embracing members of the Ashoori family.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori finally reunite with their beloved families for the first time in several years Credit: Elika Ashoori Twitter / @lilika49

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “delighted” that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were home.

A third British-Iranian national, Morad Tahbaz, a wildlife conservationist, who had been detained has also been freed, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss confirmed, but Mr Tahbaz is on "furlough" from prison and is still unable to leave Iran.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss earlier told the Commons that the key to their release was paying off a more than 40-year-old £400 million debt by Britain to Iran.

She said it is being paid in a way which complies with UK and international sanctions, with the funds that have been released being restricted to humanitarian purposes only.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston explains why Britain was in debt of £400 million to Iran and why the payment has been made now

The dual nationals had flown from Tehran to Oman, where they were greeted by officials as they got off the plane, before they headed home to the UK.

Earlier, Oman's foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, said they had arrived "safely" and shared an image of the pair as he thanked Tehran and London for their "hard work and good faith" in getting them home.

Earlier, speaking alongside their daughter near their home in West Hampstead, Mr Ratcliffe said the first thing his wife will want when she gets home is a cup of tea made by him.

Mr Ratcliffe said his wife's return will mark "the beginning of a new life, a normal life," but acknowledged it will be a "whole process" getting back to some form of normality after their six-year ordeal.

Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband and daughter

"Hopefully we'll look back in years to come and be a normal family.

"This will be a chapter in our lives but there will be many more chapters to come," he said.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's brother Mohammed told ITV News when his family realised she was on a plane coming home "everyone was crying" because they knew "this is over”.

Mr Ashoori’s daughter Elika, 35, said the news had been “very, very sudden” and the family were “over the moon” after five years of turmoil, adding: "Our suffering is going to end".

Speaking alongside her brother Aryan, 32, she said: “The hardest part would be when he tried to take his own life.

“He wanted to remove himself from the equation, in part because they were threatening us, our safety. They were telling him they were monitoring our movement.

“Him trying to take his own life was, in a sense, a way to protect us. I think that’s as dark as this story got.”

(Left to right) Aryan Ashoori, Sherry Izadi and Elika Ashoori, the son, wife and daughter of Anoosheh Ashoori Credit: PA

The siblings said they would need to “tread carefully” because of the trauma their father had suffered, but they, like Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family, hoped his homecoming would mark a return to normality.

Elika, a pastry chef, said she had made a cake to greet him with when he steps off the plane.

Why were they arrested?

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, now 43, was arrested in April 2016 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at Imam Khomeini airport following a holiday visit to Iran to see family, and was sentenced to five years in prison and after being found guilty of "plotting to topple the Iranian government" - something the mother has always denied.

As her sentence was due to end she was sentenced to another year in jail in April 2021.

Her lawyer said she received the second jail sentence on a charge of spreading “propaganda against the system” for participating in a protest in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009.

Dual national Mr Ashoori, now 68, a retired civil engineer, was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his elderly mother in Tehran, and held in Evin prison.

Despite living in the UK for 20 years, Mr Ashoori was convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and sentenced to prison for 10 years.

During his time in detention, he was subjected to torture and a catalogue of inhumane experiences, according to Amnesty International UK.