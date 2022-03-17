Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the Commonwealth Day service, as the Queen misses the event for the first time in almost a decade.

We look at Prince Harry's announcement confirming he will not be attending the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service - but will be heading to the Netherlands in a few weeks for the Invictus Games.

Plus, the Royals mark St Patrick's Day - with Guinness for Prince Charles the Duchess of Cornwall and a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the Cambridges.

