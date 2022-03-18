A 13-year-old boy was at the wheel of a pickup truck when it struck a van in Texas, killing nine people on Tuesday, including six members of a university golf team and their coach.

The teenage driver, who is still unidentified, and a man travelling in the truck also died in the head-on collision.

The University of the Southwest students, including one from Portugal and one from Mexico, and the coach were returning from a golf tournament in Texas when the vehicles collided on Tuesday night.

Two Canadian students remain in hospital following the collision after being airlifted from the crash site to hospital.

Emergency responders work the scene of the fatal crash. Credit: AP

Despite it being unclear how fast the two vehicles were travelling, “this was clearly a high-speed collision,” said NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg.

Investigators hope to retrieve information from the vehicle’s recorders to improve their understanding of what happened.

What is known is that the truck crossed into the opposite lane during the incident to collide head-on with the van carrying the golf team causing both vehicles to burst into flames.

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial Credit: John Locher/AP

It can be common in parts of the rural US to allow children to learn to drive but the fact the yet to be identified boy was at the wheel when the crash took place on a darkened highway has put the practice under scrutiny.

The victims were named as Jackson Zinn, Laci Stone, Travis Garcia, Mauricio Sanchez, Tiago Sousa, Karisa Raines and golf coach Tyler James.

Also killed was Henrich Siemens, 38, of Seminole County, Texas, who was travelling in the truck, but the 13-year-old driver has not been named.

Jackson Zinn was a rising golf star, a family friend said. Credit: Greg Zinn and Jennifer Jackson

The Zinn's family pastor Rick Long said: “Every death is tragic but this one is extremely painful and his parents are finding it hard to breathe, to put one foot in front of another. But they're doing it for the sake of their daughters. And because Jackson would want that."

Mr Long added: "He was a great golfer. I really believe he would have made it to the very top of the pinnacle of golf. And I don't know what that would have meant in the PGA, but I believe he would have played there.

"But to think that he was ready to move on to his next class, his next golf tournament. And then in a moment, that's all, that's all gone.

Rick Long explains how Jackson Zinn's family have been left devastated by his death

Two students who were travelling in the van remain critically injured in hospital.

“They are both stable and recovering and every day making more and more progress,” University of the Southwest's Ryan Tipton said on Thursday.

“One of the students is eating chicken soup,” said Tipton, calling their recovery “a game of inches.”

A memorial at a golf course near campus where the team practices was held and flowers, golf balls and a handmade sign with a cross and the initials USW were laid to remember the deceased team members.

Around 150 people turned out to remember Jackson Zinn, one of the victims of the crash, at the restaurants where he used to work.

Mourners released around 100 blue and orange balloons in to the sky to honour him.

Then they traded stories, tears, and hugs at Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant where he worked and met his girlfriend of five months.

"We met here exactly at this table," said girlfriend Maddy Russell, 20, of Hobbs. "He was my heart."