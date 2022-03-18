British Sign Language (BSL) looks set to be given legal recognition in the UK after a “momentous day for the deaf community” in which MPs backed a bill which will enhance its use in public services.

Hundreds of campaigners gathered in Trafalgar Square to support the bill, which was put forward by Labour MP Rosie Cooper, who is the child of deaf parents.

The British Sign Language Bill would give BSL legal recognition in England, Wales and Scotland, as well as require the government to issue new guidance and publish reports on what each government department is doing to promote or facilitate the use of the language.

The Private Member’s Bill has government backing and received an unopposed third reading in the Commons. It will now go to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

Although BSL was recognised as a language in its own right by the government in 2003, it has no legal protection.

Ms Cooper signed “Thank you” to colleagues in the chamber as it passed the Commons, and said in her speech to MPs earlier in the debate that the day would be “one that I hope deaf people will celebrate for many years”.

Rosie Cooper uses sign language to say 'thank you' to MPs:

She said: “This is a momentous day for the deaf community as exactly 19 years ago to the day British Sign Language was first recognised in a ministerial statement. Sadly for the deaf community, not a lot has changed.

“So, today, we’ve got the chance to finally commit that recognition to statute. The deaf community have been fighting their whole lives for this moment.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis, the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing, has backed the Bill.

Ms Cooper said: “Times they are a-changing, the country is supporting deaf people and we cannot let Parliament fall behind.”

The MP acknowledged the Bill “is not a silver bullet” for addressing all the challenges the deaf community faces, but said “we are seeing a BSL revolution” as she said “huge numbers of people are signing up to BSL courses and people are asking to do it at secondary schools, university”.

She went on: “The recognition of BSL is landmark acceptance of a language that for far too long has been overlooked and misunderstood.

"This Bill is a testament to the perseverance of all deaf people and a celebration of deaf culture.

"We, all of us today, stand on the shoulders of every deaf campaigner who has fought to hard to us here.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis, who competed alongside Giovanni Pernice, was the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: PA

Conservative former minister for disabled people Sir Mike Penning praised the government for backing the Bill, saying “we tried to do this several times”. Labour welcomed the Bill, with shadow minister for disabled people Vicky Foxcroft saying: “Achieving legal recognition of BSL through an Act of Parliament would be a huge step forward in terms of improving deaf people’s quality of life, their inclusion and autonomy in British society, educational and professional opportunities, and even their health outcomes.”

Alongside the Bill she said the government is examining how it can help increase the number of BSL interpreters, will set up a “non-statutory advisory board of BSL signers” to advise the Secretary of State of relevant issues, and the minister said she is working with the Department for Education “to see what more can be done to accelerate the introduction of a BSL GCSE”.