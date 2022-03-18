Ofcom has revoked the Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT’s licence to broadcast in the UK with immediate effect.

A statement released by the regulator on Friday said: “We consider the volume and potentially serious nature of the issues raised within such a short period to be of great concern – especially given RT’s compliance history, which has seen the channel fined £200,000 for previous due impartiality breaches.

“In this context, we launched a separate investigation to determine whether ANO TV Novosti is fit and proper to retain its licence to broadcast.”

The channel has not been available in the UK since March 1 after Sky, Freesat and Freeview all removed it from its listings.

Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes said: “Freedom of expression is something we guard fiercely in this country, and the bar for action on broadcasters is rightly set very high.

“Following an independent regulatory process, we have today found that RT is not fit and proper to hold a licence in the UK.

“As a result we have revoked RT’s UK broadcasting licence.”

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries Credit: James Manning/PA

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries previously said in the House of Commons that Russian President Vladimir Putin “must not be allowed to exploit our open and free media to spread poisonous propaganda into British homes”.

Conservative former minister David Jones asked the Cabinet minister on March 3: “Can you convey to Ofcom what I perceive to be the feeling of this House, that it would be deplored if Russia Today was ever to be seen on British screens again?”

Ms Dorries replied: “I absolutely agree with (Mr Jones). I published the letter that I wrote to Ofcom shortly after I wrote it last week; they’ve launched 27 live investigations into Russia Today.

“I’m hoping they expediate those investigations and that those investigations result in the removal of Russia Today’s licence so they’re never again able or have the platform to broadcast their propaganda into the UK.”