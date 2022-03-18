Russia denies targetting civilians in Ukraine after school and theatre hit

Play video

At the UN Security Council, Russia's Ambassador denied targetting Ukrainian civilians as Geraint Vincent reports on the tragic events and lives lost following recent shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Twenty one people have died after a school and a community centre were struck by Russian missiles in the northeastern city of Merefa in Ukraine.

And just days before, Russian troops also bombed a theatre and a populated maternity hospital in Mariupol which left several people dead including a baby.

Yet on Thursday, Russia denied Western claims that it targeted these civilians in Ukraine.

"This has been refuted many a time," Russian ambassador Vassiy Nebenzia said at the United Nations Security Council.

Vassily also told the council that Russia is not asking for a vote Friday on its resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, which has been sharply criticized by Western countries for making no mention of Russia's responsibility for the war against its smaller neighbor.

Nebenzia said Russia decided at this stage not to seek a vote because of pressure from the United States and Albania on U.N. members to oppose it. But he stressed that Moscow is not withdrawing the resolution.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield responded to Nebenzia's announcement by saying Russia was attempting to use the council as "venue for its disinformation and for promoting its propaganda."

Also on Thusday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova supported the UN's Russian Ambassador and said that the accusations about how the Russian military had bombed a theater in Mariupol were "a lie". Speaking in Moscow, she said: "Of course, the Kyiv regime immediately tried to lay the blame for everything that happened in Mariupol, in particular, for blowing up the drama theater building, on the Russian military, who, in their opinion, allegedly dropped an aerial bomb on the theater building. Of course, this is a lie," said Zakharova at the weekly news conference. She also denied attacks by Russian forces on March 6, which allegedly damaged the Albanian honorary consulate in Kharkiv, Ukraine.